Volunteers needed for annual bird count

This year, the Audubon Christmas Bird Count will mobilize over 72,000 volunteer bird counters in more than 2,500 locations across the Western Hemisphere. The Detroit Lakes area count is set for this Thursday, Dec. 15, while the Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will host a similar event on Monday, Dec. 19.

Volunteers are needed for both bird counts. To sign up for a count in the Detroit Lakes area, please contact Nancy Henke at (218) 234-5680 or wchenke1@gmail.com. To volunteer for the Tamarac event on Monday, please contact Steve Midthune at (507) 458-0317 or smidthune@loretel.net.

The Detroit Lakes area Christmas Bird Count has been held annually since 1990. It was started by former Tamarac Refuge employee Betsy Beneke, an avid birder, and the Lakes Area Birding Club, Henke said.