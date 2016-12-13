Crime report for Dec. 12

6:29 p.m. Deputies received a report of an assault at the 180 block of Northern Avenue NE.

Assist

11:10 p.m. A 26-year-old female was arrested on Highway 71 NW.

Traffic Stop

7:26 p.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested for no insurance, driving after revocation and an expired registration during a traffic stop at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Warrant

10:24 a.m. A 54-year-old female was arrested by the Cass County Sheriff's Office on a Beltrami County warrant at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.

11:23 p.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for a warrant after a welfare check in the city of Bemidji.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Assault

1:40 a.m. A 29-year-old male was arrested after officers responded to a domestic assault at the 600 block of America Avenue NW.

Warrant

12:39 p.m. A 31-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the 600 block of Bemidji Avenue N after a brief foot pursuit.

8:35 p.m. A 29-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the intersection of Delton Avenue NW and Paul Bunyan Drive NW.