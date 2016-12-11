From 11:30 a.m. to noon, officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the building at 598, Third St. NW and then a presentation will follow at noon with speakers at the MayFlower building at 102 First St. W.

Once it's finished, Park Place will be a 60-unit apartment complex with 40 units dedicated to single-room occupancy for chronic alcoholics and 20 efficiency apartments for the recently homeless. The building will be managed by Duluth-based Center City Housing, a developer of affordable housing in the region.

The goal of the project is to give safe housing to those who are homeless or suffering from an addiction while facilitating their needs through off premise services such as addiction treatment and mental health care, officials said in a release.

Earlier this year, the project went through the permitting process by way of the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board. During that time, the board said that Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin and Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp had studied the project and both said they were in favor of the development.