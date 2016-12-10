Teachers there pick students with attendance issues and try to take some extra time to help the students feel welcomed with a snack, handwritten note, or extra attention—even a simple "good to see you today! How are you?"—to signify that the teacher cares about them.

School staff hope the pairings will encourage students to show up to class more frequently, and have dubbed the initiative the "SPARK program."

"Find the kids that maybe don't have the support at home," said Assistant Principal Brandon Bjerknes. "They're probably not showing up as much...and let's connect with them."

A student who doesn't show up at school might already have failing grades and thus avoids going to school to hear that they're failing, Bjerknes added.

"We also have families in, you know, different family situations where parents don't call in, they don't get the homework," said Principal Drew Hildenbrand. "We want them to feel connected, and so who has that extra connection? Who's the 'spark' in your life?"

Teachers at the middle school have been assigned "attendance kids" for the past few school years, but this is the first where they'll pick the students with whom they're paired. Each teacher has picked about three students.

The program is listed as a means to achieve the middle school's 95 percent attendance rate goal for the 2016-17 school year. Bemidji Area Schools has the same goal, districtwide.

Hildenbrand said middle school staff also have a "family activity night" where families can enjoy free live music and dinner, and a party—complete with DJ, video games, and "strobe light dodgeball"—for students with good attendance who are passing all their classes.