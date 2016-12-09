"That's the one," Ross said, and Hurlbert knelt beside the chest-height balsam fir tree and started sawing at its base. Within minutes, Ross and Smith had a brand new Christmas tree loaded in their car and were headed home.

Hurlbert, 79, has owned and operated Christmas Forest, a Bemidji-area "choose and cut" Christmas tree farm for 18 years, and plans to make this winter his last selling the holiday icons. Customers typically fell their own tree after selecting it from the rows and rows of spruces, pines, and firs, but Hurlbert will occasionally grab a saw and help them himself.

The farm is Hurlbert's post-retirement hobby, he said.

"Mainly, I wanted it for something to do, to keep active, and something to do with my retirement," he explained. His trudge through the snow to meet Ross and Smith in the near-zero December cold conjured the "neither snow nor rain nor heat..." ethos of the postal service, where he worked for 26 years between a four-year stint in the U.S. Navy and five years driving trucks.

Hurlbert said he was raised on a farm about half a mile up the road from the tree farm, and he planted the first few rows of trees there—now towering pines that shield Christmas Forest from wind and snow—in 1971. The trees Hurlbert sells take at least eight years to grow, and he started planting his first tree for Christmas Forest, he said, years and years before he retired in the late 90s.

"When you're working, you kind of wonder what you're going to do during retirement, so you've gotta start making plans" Hurlbert said. "There's a lot of things I wanted to do, some things I'll probably never do that I did want to do, but Christmas trees was one of them."

The 80-acre farm is a year-round endeavor, too: Hurlbert said he cuts hundreds of stumps each spring; plants 1,000-2,000 new trees and shears hundreds more every summer; mows the property five to six times each year; and sells 400-500 trees each holiday season. He used to farm cattle and hay on the property.

"I've always liked growing things," Hurlbert said.

His wife helps him occasionally and his daughter works the cash register in a small green, red, and white shack on weekends.

Hurlbert said he started "winding down" the farm about five years ago and since then has been predominantly planting pine trees, which take decades to reach their full height.

"I knew I was going to quit when I was about 80," he said.

He'll hit that age next year.

He said he hopes to travel after he retires from the farm, and plans to just let the trees there grow.

"I got three kids, maybe someday they'll be timber for them," Hurlbert said. "Who knows?"