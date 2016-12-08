Bids come in to build Gene Dillon Elementary

The cheapest base bids to build Gene Dillon Elementary School opened Thursday at school district headquarters totalled about $20.3 million and the most expensive base bids totalled $29.7 million.

Documents supplied to The Pioneer indicate that the school has budgeted $24.1 for construction costs, but that figure is expected to change now that the district will have more concrete numbers.

School district staff and employees at Kraus-Anderson Construction Co. will review and qualify the bids and could present a slate of recommended ones to the School Board for approval in December or January.

School district staff have also budgeted costs for alternate design options at the school, such as a $1.5 million dollar practice gym, $106,000 for additional parking spaces and $299,000 for terrazzo flooring. Superintendent Jim Hess said school district staff and officials could consider those options once they've considered the cost of building the school itself.

"If we get bids that are very favorable to us and leave a little bit, you know, on the bone...then we could go ahead and consider some of those 'add alternates,'" Hess said. "If we can make some savings in one particular area, then we can put those savings back into another part of the building bid."

Construction firms also bid on those design elements Thursday. If every alternate was included in the final design, budget documents indicate that they could cost about $2.3 million total.

In all, Bemidji Area Schools has budgeted $31.4 million for the entire school project.

Bemidji-area voters approved a $40 million bond measure in 2014 that allocated $6 million to capitalized interest on the bonds and another $4 to renovate parts of Bemidji Middle School.

School district leaders hope to begin construction on Gene Dillon Elementary as soon as possible this spring and have the school ready for students by the 2018-19 school year.

Gene Dillon Elementary would serve students in grades 4-5, and could accommodate growing enrollment across the district and state.