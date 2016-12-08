Two from Bemidji escape serious injury in rollover on Highway 2
BEMIDJI—Two people from Bemidji escaped serious injuries after rolling their truck in Polk County on Thursday afternoon.
According to the the Minnesota State Patrol, Dusten Desrosier, 38, of Bemidji was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on U.S. Highway 2 near Lengby in Polk County, when the truck hit ice and went off the road, rolling in the ditch. The rollover was reported to the patrol at 2:54 p.m.
Desrosier and passenger Mickie Kuchenmeister, 64, of Bemidji, both were taken to Sanford Bagley for non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said. Both were wearing their seatbelts.
The Bagley Police Department and Clearwater County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.