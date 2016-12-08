Authorities ID man involved in Highway 71 crash

According to incident reports from the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash was reported at 10:04 p.m. Monday at milepost 322 on Highway 71, and the road conditions were listed as icy.

According to the patrol, a 2001 GMC Sierra was northbound on Highway 71 and a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix was southbound. The Grand Prix lost control on the "slushy, slippery road" and crossed the centerline, where it was struck on the passenger side by the GMC, the report said.

The driver and passenger of the GMC, Robert Ortez, 37, of Minneapolis, and Samantha Johnson, 31, of Tenstrike, were taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the report said. Both were wearing seatbelts and the airbags in the GMC deployed.

The patrol released the name of the driver late Wednesday evening. The patrol's report said Job Rivera, 26, of Blackduck, was taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in Bemidji with serious injuries. The report said Rivera also was wearing his seatbelt and the airbag deployed. No other information was available as of Thursday evening.