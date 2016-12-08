Crime report for Dec. 7

7:49 p.m. A 36-year-old female was cited for driving after revocation after a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Highway 2 and Division Street W.

10:27 p.m. Two-vehicle accident with no injuries reported at Island View Drive 35-year-old male was arrested on a domestic abuse no-contact order and a 24-year-old female was cited after a traffic stop in the 400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Accidents

7:16 a.m. A 43-year-old male was cited after a two-vehicle, property damage accident on the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

7:21 a.m. Two people, a 64-year-old male, and a 30-year-old female, were cited after an accident at Washington Ave. S and Roosevelt Road SW.

6:05 p.m. Officers assisted Minnesota State Patrol and Beltrami County Sheriff's Office with one-vehicle accident at Paul Bunyan Drive SE and Carr Lake Road SE.