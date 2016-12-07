BSU unveils $1 million student media center (photo gallery)

"We really didn't have a place to study or collaborate other than the library," said Sabrina Okeson, a junior mass communications major. "The media center has given us a home. We have a spot where professors, equipment, and production rooms—with labs that have the correct software—are right down the hall."

Speakers Wednesday emphasized how far the university's media offerings have come and the new center's collaborative possibilities.

"The new student media center reflects the challenging new expectation for media professionals, which is the ability to effectively employ multiple communications channels to achieve a desired outcome, whether it be journalism, entertainment, or marketing," said BSU President Faith Hensrud.

The new facility is set to house "News Team," a new course staff plan to offer in this spring semester. Department Chair Virgil Bakken said students enrolled the class will seek out and investigate stories, then decide which medium—print, broadcast, radio, etc.—is best to disseminate their reporting.

The combined space also reportedly inspired university staff to change the Mass Communications Department's name to the "Department of Integrated Media."

"I know they're very excited. I think the (new) signs were printed before I even signed the paperwork," Hensrud quipped.

Bakken said the new name challenges staff to be diverse and collaborative. The university's TV and radio stations, its Northern Student magazine and the Headwaters Film Festival will all be headquartered at the new facility.

"I'm proud to say that it's managed entirely by students," Bakken said. "We have faculty advisers, but the students run each and every organization."

University staff also read a long list of BSU alumni who have gone on to have long careers in Bemdji- and Minnesota-area media, including Dan Seeman, the award-winning vice president of Hubbard Radio who spent three years at the school.

BSU spent $1 million to build the new facility, $250,000 of which came from the Joseph and Janice Leuken Family Foundation. The BSU Alumni & Foundation Board voted in 2015 to allocate the foundation's donation to the media center.

"It was the addition of these dollars, contributed as part of BSU's five-year Imagine Tomorrow campaign, that allowed the project to be as well equipped as it is," wrote Scott Faust, the university's director of communications and marketing.

Faust said the remaining $750,000 came from the school's general fund.

The new media center used to house Lakeland Public Television, which has since moved into a new building near the Sanford Center.