Modeled after the Shop with a Cop program, Heroes and Helpers is an event providing children from low-income families with $100 to spend at Target and do so with the help of a "hero."

These heroes include personnel from the Bemidji Police Department, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, the Bemidji Fire Department, the Minnesota State Patrol and EMS employees.

The goal of the program is to build a positive relationship and view toward law enforcement officers, said Bemidji Police Officer Tabitha Carrigan.

The program also includes the services of "helpers," such as Target staff directly involved in the event, members of the Bemidji Lion's Club and 1st City Lions Club and additional staff members from the Police Department and Sheriff's Office, Carrigan said.

Along with helping the children shop, the event also featured an accommodated checkout lane provided by Target, a gift-wrapping station and a photo opportunity for each child with Santa and their hero.

Wednesday marked the first Heroes and Helpers; officials had hoped to start it last year, but Carrigan said the department was unable to get enough fundraising together.

This year, Carrigan said she started the process earlier, beginning in March, and was able to get a larger collection of sponsors to make the event possible.

The sponsors for the 2016 program included:

• Target.

• Bemidji Police Federation.

• Bemidji Lions Club.

• Bemidji Ambulance Service.

• Beltrami County Sheriff's Employee Association.

• Minnesota State Patrol.

• Professional Firefighters Local 2302.

• Bemidji Fire Department Relief Association.

• Bemidji Eagles Club.

• Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 12.

• 1st City Lion's Club.

Carrigan said the Police Department also enlisted the help of Bemidji Area Schools to help select the children for this year's program.

In total, 21 children shopped the aisles at Target on Wednesday, helped by more than 31 emergency personnel and more than 30 helpers. While it was the first of its kind, Carrigan said she had already received positive feedback from the children's families.

"The parents tonight have been very receptive and very grateful," Carrigan said.