As a result of the persistent conditions, the National Weather Service in Grand Forks extended a winter weather advisory, in effect until midnight, for southern Beltrami County, as well as Hubbard, Otter Tail and Wilkin counties. According to the advisory, some areas could see snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and reduced visibility from wind gusts.

Tuesday's winter weather began Monday evening, with the heaviest snow falling before 3 a.m. As of 10 a.m., Bemidji had recorded 4 inches of snow from the storm, while Grand Forks had reported 10.5 inches.

Along the Red River Valley, the conditions were enough for the weather service to issue a blizzard warning, affecting cities such as Grand Forks, Fargo, Crookston, Thief River Falls and Detroit Lakes. The blizzard warning is also set to remain in effect until midnight and a winter storm warning will follow, expiring at noon Wednesday.

In Bemidji, the forecast calls for overnight snow, mainly before 1 a.m. and patchy blowing snow after 7 p.m. Wednesday with gusts up to 36 mph. According to Mike Lukes, Grand Forks National Weather Service, the snow will likely taper off as the week continues.

"There will be some snow tonight and the winds will keep up," Lukes said. "Wednesday and Thursday we're expecting some light snow and cloud cover remaining, and the system should move out by Friday. We'll still see the lingering effects until then, but it won't be as severe."

Until the snow lets up, though, the roads in northwest Minnesota will remain somewhat covered. As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation had labeled U.S. Highways 2 and 71 in the Bemidji area as partially covered.

From Bagley to Grand Forks on Highway 2, the roadway was labeled as completely covered, with portions in Nelson and Grand Forks counties in North Dakota closed. Multiple other northwestern roadways in Minnesota were also labeled completely covered while those to the east of Bemidji were described as partially covered.

The blizzard conditions in North Dakota forced officials there to close Interstates 94 and 29 on Tuesday.

In the areas under the warning, the blizzard conditions will continue into the evening hours, with accumulations between 10 to 14 inches. Additionally, wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected, creating near zero visibility and white out conditions at times.