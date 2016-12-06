Serious accident reported on Highway 71

According to the patrol, a 2001 GMC Sierra was northbound on Highway 71 and a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix was southbound. The Grand Prix lost control on the "slushy, slippery road" and crossed the centerline, where it was struck on the passenger side by the GMC, the report said.

The driver and passenger of the GMC, Robert Ortez, 37, of Minneapolis, and Samantha Johnson, 31, of Tenstrike, were taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the report said. Both were wearing their seatbelts and the airbags in the GMC deployed.

Information on the driver of the Grand Prix was not released other than age and residence; he also was wearing his seatbelt and the airbag deployed. More information is expected to be released later today.