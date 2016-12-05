Cass County rollover injures 2

CASS COUNTY—A pair of Staples residents avoided serious injuries Monday afternoon when their truck rolled over on Highway 210.

David Rondo, 48, and Bridgit Lewis, 49, received non-life-threatening injuries when the 2001 Chevyrolet K15 Rondo was driving "lost control and rolled into the eastbound ditch" shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to a report issued by the Minnesota State Patrol. Both were taken to Lakewood Hospital in Staples.