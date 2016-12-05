Cass County rollover injures 2
CASS COUNTY—A pair of Staples residents avoided serious injuries Monday afternoon when their truck rolled over on Highway 210.
David Rondo, 48, and Bridgit Lewis, 49, received non-life-threatening injuries when the 2001 Chevyrolet K15 Rondo was driving "lost control and rolled into the eastbound ditch" shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to a report issued by the Minnesota State Patrol. Both were taken to Lakewood Hospital in Staples.
The state patrol characterized the road as "icy." Both Rondo and Lewis were wearing seatbelts, and the truck's airbags did not deploy.