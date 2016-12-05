Woman accused of ramming car pleads not guilty

Goose's attorney, public defender Margaret Dow, said in court that the state needed more time to talk with the victims and that the plea would "keep things moving."

According to a criminal complaint Goose, 22, became angry because of a disagreement over a private financial transaction and followed the other party's vehicle—a red Mitsubishi Eclipse --after they left the scene on Aug. 31. Goose was driving a red Chevy Blazer.

The complaint states that as the two vehicles passed First National Bank Bemidji, witnesses saw the Blazer drive into the back of the Eclipse. Goose's vehicle then forced the Eclipse into a detch near Walmart and the car went into the store's parking lot.

The Blazer then slammed into the Eclipse in the Walmart parking lot until it stopped in front of the doors, the complaint said. After the cars stopped, one male got out of the Blazer and another got out of the Eclipse and began to fight. The Blazer drove off.

According to the complaint, police discovered the Blazer was registered to an address in Bemidji. When an officer arrived at that address a woman identified as Kendra Goose approached, shouting, "they took my money." The complaint said Goose admitted she hit the other vehicle at least four times.

Goose is scheduled for a pretrial hearing Jan. 3.