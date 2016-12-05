Shannon Larry Northbird, 38, has also been charged with one count of misconduct by a public employee, a gross misdemeanor.

According to a criminal complaint against Northbird, the victim began sending him photos of her breasts and genitals in June. The victim also told investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that she received photos of Northbird's genitals.

According to the complaint:

The BCA began investigating Northbird on July 14 after the the victim used her friend's phone to log into Facebook and forgot to logout. The friend noticed that the victim had sent photographs to Northbird that were sexual in nature. The victim's grandmother then reported the photos to Leech Lake Behavioral Health Services.

Northbird told BCA agents that the victim had told him she was 19. During the investigation, agents discovered that Northbird's username and password had been used June 1 to view a case in the LETG records management system in which the victim was mentioned in the names section. The victim's name had a symbol next to it indicating that she was a juvenile.

Northbird has been charged in Cass County and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 28.