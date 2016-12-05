Crime report for Dec. 2-4

Animal

6:19 p.m. Saturday. A 30-year-old male was arrested after deputies received a report of a dog bite at the 6500 block of Shetland Lane NW. The victim was taken to the emergency room for treatment.

Drugs

7:10 p.m. Saturday. A 30-year-old male and a 30-year-old female were both arrested for drug charges during a traffic stop at the 10200 block of Highway 89 NW.

DWI

1:54 a.m. Saturday. A 21-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the intersection of Roosevelt Road SE and Wolf Lake Drive SE one day after obtaining his driver's license.

7:05 p.m. Sunday. A 36-year-old female was arrested for a drug DWI and other charges during a traffic stop at the 7100 block of Pete Lane NW.

Fire

10:43 a.m. Sunday. Deputies responded to a structure fire at the 24000 block of Hagali Road NE.

Property

2:10 a.m. Sunday. A 24-year-old male and a 43-year-old male were arrested after deputies recovered a stolen vehicle at the 4500 block of Jackpine Road NW.

Suspicious

5:23 a.m. Friday. A 34-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the 1900 block of Prince of Peace Lane SE.

Traffic Stop

6:51 p.m. Friday. A 20-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation during a traffic stop at the intersection of Anne Street NW and Highway 71 NW.

Warrant

3:18 a.m. Friday. A 26-year-old male was arrested for warrants during a traffic stop at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive SE and Carr Lake Road SE.

11:23 a.m. Friday. A 22-year-old female and a 56-year-old male were arrested for outstanding warrants after deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the 5600 block of Alps Court NW.

1:25 p.m. Friday. A 45-year-old female was arrested for a Beltrami County warrant at the 29300 block of US Highway 2.

11:15 a.m. Sunday. A 47-year-old male was arrested on a warrant after deputies responded to a report of a dog chasing sheep at the 13500 block of Coyote Road NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday - Sunday:

Assault

11:33 a.m. Friday. A juvenile was cited after officers received a report of an assault at the 3700 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

1:35 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to a report of a fight at the 600 block of 2nd Street SE. Parties refused to provide statements and did not wish to pursue charges.

1:24 p.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of an assault at the 600 block of 2nd Street SE.

Burglary

6:02 p.m. Sunday. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 500 block of 9th Street NW.

Disorderly Conduct

10:35 p.m. Friday. A disorderly, severely intoxicated 21-year-old male was arrested for minor consumption at the 5500 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

DWI

7:12 a.m. Friday. A 21-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the 1200 block of 30th Street NW.

3:28 a.m. Saturday. A 26-year-old male was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop on 2nd Street NW.

1:49 a.m. Sunday. A 22-year-old female was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop at the 100 block of Anne Street NW.

2:48 a.m. Sunday. A 50-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Sex Crimes

11:59 a.m. Saturday. A 27-year-old male was arrested after a sexual assault was reported at the 2500 block of Irvine Avenue NW.

Violations/Court Orders

2:34 p.m. Friday. A 43-year-old male was arrested on an arrest and detain order.

Warrant

2:17 a.m. Friday. Officers conducted a welfare check on an infant left unattended in a vehicle while the mother was shopping at a location on Paul Bunyan Drive NW. The 25-year-old mother was arrested for a warrant.

5:22 p.m. Friday. A 37-year-old female and a 51-year-old male were arrested for warrants stemming from a removal call at the 800 block of America Avenue NW.