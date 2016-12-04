The decision is a major development in the protest over the construction of the $3.8 billion pipeline, a 1,172-mile project that would link oil fields in western North Dakota to the lower midwest and has become a flashpoint for protests over Native American land rights.

Those protests have percolated in Morton County for months, where protesters have gathered to demonstrate against construction near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, noting in particular concerns that a pipeline break could contaminate nearby water.

Jo-Ellen Darcy, the U.S. Army's Assistant Secretary for Civil Works, explained the Corps' decision in an online statement.

"Although we have had continuing discussion and exchanges of new information with the Standing Rock Sioux and Dakota Access, it's clear that there's more work to do," Darcy said. "The best way to complete that work responsibly and expeditiously is to explore alternate routes for the pipeline crossing."