Pictured is Susan Thompson, with Frexja and Pam, employees at the Northwoods Women’s Shelter. (Submitted photo)

Susan Thompson, a Thrivent Financial member, used her Thrivent Action Team $250 to purchase basic supplies for the Northwoods Women's Shelter in Bemidji. Friends donated purses and filled them to donate to the shelter. In addition, Target locally donated a gift card for each bag. Supplies included a brush, lotion, shampoo, deodorant, nail clipper, toothbrush and toothpaste.