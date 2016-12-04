Arts and entertainment briefs for Dec. 4

Bemidji Chorale concert set for Dec. 11

BEMIDJI—Bemidji Chorale, under the direction of Patricia Mason, will present two concerts on Dec. 11. Concerts will be at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE. This concert is titled "Peace in troubled times," designed to evoke a sense of serenity and calm, a release said. The concert is free to the public and everyone is invited to remain afterward for goodies and conversation. A free-will offering will be accepted.

Student recitals at Headwaters School

BEMIDJI—The public is invited to several different student recitals at the Headwater Schools of Music and the Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. Recitals will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 10. Students ranging in age from 5 years to adult will play Christmas music as well as traditional and popular selections on guitar, piano, cello and violin.

There is no charge and refreshments will be served. For more information, call (218) 444-5606

BSU choir community Christmas concert

BEMIDJI—A community Christmas concert by BSU choir will take place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at First Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome, the event is free. There will be excerpts from Handel's Messiah, various faculty soloists, student soloists, a string quartet "and holiday music to inspire the soul," a release said. The musicians will gather in the fellowship hall afterward.