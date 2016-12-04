McKeig receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Cecelia McKeig, local historian, received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Minnesota Indian Education Association at their 32nd annual banquet held Nov. 16 at the Treasure Island Conference Center. As Ricky White described her role, McKeig was presented with a plaque and a Star Quilt by two members of the board. Native American Star Quilts are given at special ceremonies to show respect, honor, and admiration. McKeig recently completed 40 years of work with Indian Education programs at the local and federal level. She is a graduate of Bemidji High School and the daughter of Ann Wattles of Bemidji.