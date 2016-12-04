From end to end, accompanied by the constant sounds of construction, the company is filled with ice houses at various stages of production. The sight is representative of demand in the ice fishing house market and an increasing manufacturing base in the Bemidji area.

The high amount of production was made possible when the company moved from its original location in Blackduck to a site three miles south of Bemidji along U.S. Highway 71 in November 2015.

"It's been great, right now we can't build them fast enough," said Corey Pink, Glacier Ice House general manager. "We have more employees and more production and also more dealers and more demand."

Along with those increases, the ice houses built by the company show just how the industry is featuring larger structures featuring a growing number of high-level amenities.

"It's an RV camper that can lower down to the ice, that's the easiest way you can say it," Pink said. "It's the full RV package."

In total, Pink said the company produces 11 different ice house models at two locations, the Bemidji location and another in Brainerd. Pink said the business roughly produces about one ice house per day in Bemidji, where it constructs the larger units, and about two per day in Brainerd.

The high demand keeping Glacier's staff busy comes from the growing popularity of modern ice houses and the ease they provide for those taking part in the winter tradition of dropping a line through a hole in the ice.

"Ice fishing used to have permanent shacks that would get put out there all winter, but there's been an evolution with the portable ice fish houses," said Gary Barnard, Bemidji Area Fisheries supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "People have become a lot more mobile with those, moving from lake to lake and now there are wheeled fish houses. People can stay in those on the ice for a day, a weekend and we even see some trips on Red Lake that are a week long."

While manufacturing is year-round, Pink said this is the time of year when the demand starts to move into high gear—the prime time for ice fishing.

"January is the busiest month for ice fishing, but the harvest occurs in December. The bite, especially walleye, is better," Barnard said. "There's a pretty wide window of when the freeze can occur, but the season usually ends in the last Sunday in February."

Barnard said the winter months have become so popular because of ice houses, such as those built by Glacier, that some lakes even exceed the summer months for fishing activity.

"It depends on the lakes and how they can be accessed, but there are a lot of resorts that plow ice roads. There's definitely been an overall pattern of winter pressure increasing," Barnard said. "It can be very cold and they're comfortable out there on the ice. It's getting a lot more people out there."

Along with meeting the demand of an increasingly popular activity, Glacier's year-old location near Bemidji is also important for the region's overall economy.

"We had outgrew the previous building and we knew where we wanted to go, so we moved to a location that could handle the number of employees and the supplies," Pink said.

When they first moved from Blackduck in November 2015, Glacier Ice Houset had eight employees, but Pink said the business has seen about a 50 percent increase in its workforce in the past year.

"The area has less manufacturing than it should for a regional center, so it's critical that we have places like Glacier and others coming to town to really increase that base," said Dave Hengel, executive director of Greater Bemidji, an economic development group. "Manufacturing brings more dollars into the community and also, it typically pays better wages. So, in general it provides jobs that people can make a living on.

"It's a sign that folks are starting to realize that Bemidji is the type of town that can recruit and attract talent," Hengel said. "I think manufacturers and other businesses are starting to learn that Bemidji is the type of city that people want to live in and that they can attract workers to. That's starting to show."

The feeling of a positive relationship with the community is mutual with Pink, who said the Bemidji area has been very welcoming and he hopes the business can continue to grow and expand.