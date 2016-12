The Bemidji Walk to End Alzheimer's raised $20,754.85. The Sept. 24 event included a walk from the BSU Gillett Wellness Center to the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues near downtown Bemidji. Pictured are Saundra McLean, Jeannie Thompson, both local co-chairs and Katrice Sisson,community engagement manager of Alzheimer's Association Minnesota-North Dakota.