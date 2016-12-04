Cass Lake Indian Health Service receives rebate

The conservation tactics Cass Lake Indian Health Service implemented will provide an estimated energy cost savings of $25,500 annually, resulting in a project payback of approximately 10 and and a half years, according to a release.

"The most effective strategy for this project was lighting," said Otter Tail Power Co. Energy Management Representative Roger Garton. "In addition to energy-efficient LED lamps, the design included daylight sensors and occupancy sensors, allowing customized lighting levels and the ability to automatically shut off lights in unoccupied areas."

Other energy-saving measures included a high-efficiency boiler for building heat, a hybrid chiller for the cooling system, carbon dioxide control of makeup air in the ventilation system, and a lighting schedule that controls whether lights are on or off at preset times of day.