Cass Lake Indian Health Service receives rebate
Cass Lake Indian Health Service received a $22,800 rebate for using Otter Tail Power Co.'s Commercial Design Assistance program to implement energy conservation strategies. The program is an integrated process that puts energy efficiency at the forefront for new construction and remodeling projects.
The conservation tactics Cass Lake Indian Health Service implemented will provide an estimated energy cost savings of $25,500 annually, resulting in a project payback of approximately 10 and and a half years, according to a release.
"The most effective strategy for this project was lighting," said Otter Tail Power Co. Energy Management Representative Roger Garton. "In addition to energy-efficient LED lamps, the design included daylight sensors and occupancy sensors, allowing customized lighting levels and the ability to automatically shut off lights in unoccupied areas."
Other energy-saving measures included a high-efficiency boiler for building heat, a hybrid chiller for the cooling system, carbon dioxide control of makeup air in the ventilation system, and a lighting schedule that controls whether lights are on or off at preset times of day.