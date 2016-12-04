Celtic Thunder show tonight at Sanford Center

Celtic Thunder's "Legacy" show features a "mix of lively, fast paced and upbeat songs "A Place in The Choir" "Galway Girl" and "Raggle Taggle Gypsy" that represent the fun-loving nature of the Irish and slower classic ballads "Danny Boy" "Noreen" and "Buachaille On Eirne" that portray a more nostalgic and romantic side," a release said.

Doors are at 5:30 p.m.

Formed in Dublin in 2007, Celtic Thunder is a "multi-dimensional musical and theatrical ensemble celebrated around the world for emotionally powerful performances and a state-of-the-art production," the release said.

Produced by Sharon Browne, Celtic Thunder features five male vocalists backed by an eight-piece Celtic Thunder band, .

Tickets range from $44 to $59 and can be purchased at the Ford Pickup Windows at the Sanford Center ticket office, any Ticketmaster retail location, or charge by phone at (800) 745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.