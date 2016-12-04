Bemidji City Council to review street projects

If approved, the Delton Avenue project will include the complete removal and replacement of existing bituminous surface, as well as concrete curb and gutter from 15th Street Northwest to Paul Bunyan Drive. The project also will narrow the road from 40-feet wide to 30-feet to install a 5-foot boulevard and a 5-foot wide concrete sidewalk.

Along with road construction, the Delton Avenue project will feature the replacement of the 60-year-old clay sanitary sewer main with a new PVC main. The majority of the existing water main and storm sewers along Delton Avenue meet current city standards, though, and don't need to be replaced.

The estimated cost of the project is $864,154 and city staff is proposing to fund it through a combination of Bemidji's state aid construction funds, utility funds and assessments.

The 2017 street renewal project, meanwhile, would include construction work on the following roads:

• Roosevelt Road Southwest, Washington Avenue to Clausen Avenue.

• Shevlin Avenue Southwest, Roosevelt Road to Seventh Street.

• 25th Street Northwest, Irvine Avenue to Minnesota Avenue.

• Minnesota Avenue Northwest, 25th Street to 26th Street.

• 29th Street Northwest, Irvine Avenue to Birchmont Drive.

The renewal project is estimated to cost about $1.4 million and would be paid for with a combination of street tax levy funds, utility funds and assessments.

If the feasibility reports are adopted, public hearings for both projects will be scheduled for Dec. 19.

Also on Monday's agenda is a truth-in-taxation public hearing, where residents will be able to discuss the city's proposed 2017 budget of $37,891,152.

Later in the meeting, the council will have a discussion on the direction of the Carnegie Library and if a task force is needed to manage its restoration project. Until now, fundraising to restore the interior and exterior of the building, as well as move it back from Bemidji Avenue North, has been handled by the Friends of the Carnegie Library organization.

The group has raised $1,227,100 in contributions and is working to amass $1.6 million for the project.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Bemidji City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW.