Though the 11-member group—led by Nikki Miller, Support Within Reach's victim services/sexually exploited youth coordinator—is still in its infancy, task force members have already begun to plan ways to shine a spotlight on the issues surrounding human trafficking.

"We're working on doing mostly awareness activities; that's kind of going to be our main focus," Miller said. "We're also going to be doing a lot of training in the community, both for just general community members so that they know what they're looking for, but also agencies...whoever we can get that would be willing to get some training."

Miller said trafficking and the sexual exploitation of young people has always been an issue, both in the Bemidji area and statewide, but concern about the topic has recently become more widespread.

In 2011, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton signed the Safe Harbor Law, which, as of August 2014 protected sexually exploited youth under the age of 18 from being arrested of prosecuted for prostitution. Colbi Ikola, a mental health professional with North Homes Children and Family Services in Bemidji, said the Minnesota Law also makes services available to trafficked individuals under the age of 24.

"I think that, like any social issue, there's kind of a time where it becomes a buzzword and it becomes something that everybody's learning about and everybody realizes it's a problem," Miller said. "Minnesota decided it was time to do something about it as a state, and so we are kind of just going forward at the same time as the state with everything."

Along with Miller and Ikola, the task force is made up of Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents Adam Wright and Chad Museus; Jim Hodgson, the director of church and ministry relations at Oak Hills Christian College; Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center Superintendent Mindy O'Brien; BSU professors Carla Norris-Raynbird and Stacie Jergenson; community member Becca Shindelar; Naabek Liberty with the National Indian Education Association; and Cindy Anderson, who works at Evergreen Youth and Family Services.

The Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office are also involved with the group, but do not have the staffing and time constraints prevent the agencies from more active participation. Sara Collins, Support Within Reach's northwest regional navigator, also assists the task force.

While the nature of human trafficking makes it difficult to pin down solid statistics, Miller said, the area sees its fair share of victims.

Ikola said many people don't realize human trafficking and prostitution happen in Bemidji and Beltrami County because much of it happens behind closed doors, or online. It's not uncommon for minors to be groomed and solicited via the internet, Ikola said.

"I think a lot of people think that it's a metropolitan issue or maybe just an out-of-state issue altogether," she said. "It looks different in rural areas."

Collins hopes to shift people's ideas of what prostitution looks like.

"When people think about prostitution or trafficking it's the women walking up and down the street," Collins said. "That's what people are picturing and they're like, 'it's not happening here,' because no, you don't see women walking up and down Beltrami Avenue. But it's happening more behind the scenes."

The task force will meet again Dec. 20. Those interested in joining should contact Miller at Support Within Reach at (218) 444-9524.