Pedestrian struck by vehicle Wednesday in Beltrami County

In a release issued Friday evening, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said Shawn Lee May, 46, of Red Lake, was struck by a vehicle at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Debs Road Northwest in Roosevelt Township, about 20 miles northwest of Bemidji.

The county dispatch center had received several calls just minutes earlier regarding a vehicle blocking the road and another report of possible impaired driver at the same location, officials said in the release. When county deputies were responding to those calls, the dispatch center then received another call in regard to a pedestrian being hit by a passing vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found May had been struck by a vehicle and he was taken by ambulance to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Emergency Department. A spokesperson for Sanford Bemidji Medical Center said May was not listed as a patient at the facility as of Friday evening.

The deputies initial investigation found that impairment was not a factor with the driver who had struck May, and the driver was released from the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.