President Barack Obama so far has declined to make a decision on the easement of the pipeline, telling his administration to investigate the matter further.

In a phone interview after the meeting, Heitkamp, D-N.D., said she is hopeful a decision will come soon from the Obama administration, but that decision could fall on Trump's shoulders.

The issue, including ongoing protests and challenges facing indigenous people, were among the items addressed by Heitkamp in her meeting with Trump in New York.

They also discussed efforts by law enforcement to keep all those involved in the protests—protesters and officers—safe and the challenges law enforcement face as they attempt to handle protesters near the construction site of the pipeline, which is just north of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, Heitkamp said.

"The point that I wanted to make is how important it is that we secure the safety of all involved in that," she said. "I'm very concerned for the safety of the protesters who are down there in a location where next week the temperatures will drop below zero."

While she is hopeful Obama will make a decision to "shorten the time period of disruption," the the decision could fall into Trump's hands when he takes office next month, Heitkamp said.

North Dakota Republican leaders, including Gov. Jack Dalrymple, U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer and U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, have called on Obama to either make a decision on the pipeline or encourage the Corps to act on the project's approval.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch called him Friday to discuss the pipeline protests.

"While I appreciate the Attorney General taking the time to reach out to me, neither assistance for law enforcement nor a timeline for resolution was offered," Kirchmeier said in a news release. "I hope the dialogue continues, but it's time for more actions from the federal government, not more words."

The news release said Kirchmeier debriefed Lynch about his concerns related to the public and law enforcement, and the attorney general acknowledged there were both peaceful protesters and those escalating the violence.

The release notes Kirchmeier "reiterated the request for the federal government to make a decision on the easement and to provide federal resources to assist with law enforcement efforts."

Lynch said officials are working on a resolution but provided no timeline, the release said.

Hoeven addressed the pipeline protests on the Senate floor earlier this week, while Cramer took to the House floor late Thursday. Cramer criticized the Obama administration during a floor speech for how he's handled the Dakota Access Pipeline.

"You can't encourage illegal behavior and then wonder why there is violence," Cramer said. "The rule of law matters. We cannot allow lawless mobs to obstruct projects that have met all legal requirements to proceed."

Cramer read a resolution from the North Dakota Veterans Coordinating Council that condemned military veterans who participated in non-peaceful protests of the pipeline.

Cramer said he's looking forward to the next administration and said he's encouraged by Trump's favorable comments about the Dakota Access.

"I can't wait. I can't wait to go to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, explain the situation to him and ask him for assistance," Cramer said.