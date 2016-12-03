Bailey-Johnson named to state committee
ST. PAUL—Erika Bailey-Johnson, sustainability director at BSU, was named Friday by Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton to serve a three-year-term on the Governor's Committee on Pollinator Protection.
The committee will advise the governor, the state's Environmental Quality Board, the Interagency Pollinator Protection team and other participating agencies on pollinator policy and programs, and to promote statewide collaboration on pollinator protection, a release from the governor's office said.