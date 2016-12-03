Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bailey-Johnson named to state committee

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 7:36 a.m.

    ST. PAUL—Erika Bailey-Johnson, sustainability director at BSU, was named Friday by Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton to serve a three-year-term on the Governor's Committee on Pollinator Protection.

    Erika Bailey-JohnsonThe committee will advise the governor, the state's Environmental Quality Board, the Interagency Pollinator Protection team and other participating agencies on pollinator policy and programs, and to promote statewide collaboration on pollinator protection, a release from the governor's office said.

    Explore related topics:NewsBusinesscareersminnesotagovernor's committee on pollinator protectionBemidji State University
    Advertisement