Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Crime report for Dec. 1

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 5:46 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Burglary

    1:33 p.m. A 20-year-old male was arrested after deputies received a report of the theft of valuables and personal accessories from a residence at the 3800 block of Dunne Road NW.

    Warrant

    12:51 a.m. A 36-year-old male was arrested on a warrant on Highway 2 W.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Assault

    10:08 a.m. A shoplifter spit in the face of an employee at a business at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    Property

    8:51 a.m. Nine pocket watches were found on top of a garbage can at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    Warrant

    12:19 a.m. A 25-year-old female was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop at the intersection of Norton Avenue NW and 15th Street NW.

    4:22 p.m. A 37-year-old male was arrested for a warrant while officers investigated a shoplifting incident at the 600 block of Washington Avenue S.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrimecrime reportBemidjibemidji police departmentBeltrami Countybeltrami county sheriff's office
    Advertisement
    randomness