Crime report for Dec. 1

Burglary

1:33 p.m. A 20-year-old male was arrested after deputies received a report of the theft of valuables and personal accessories from a residence at the 3800 block of Dunne Road NW.

Warrant

12:51 a.m. A 36-year-old male was arrested on a warrant on Highway 2 W.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Assault

10:08 a.m. A shoplifter spit in the face of an employee at a business at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Property

8:51 a.m. Nine pocket watches were found on top of a garbage can at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Warrant

12:19 a.m. A 25-year-old female was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop at the intersection of Norton Avenue NW and 15th Street NW.

4:22 p.m. A 37-year-old male was arrested for a warrant while officers investigated a shoplifting incident at the 600 block of Washington Avenue S.