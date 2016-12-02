Klobuchar showcases Minnesota specialties at her weekly Thursday-morning coffee gatherings in her Washington, D.C., office.

"The Cabin Coffee House and Cafe offers a place for the community to come together," Klobuchar, D-Minn., said in a release. "It is a great example of a local, family owned business that helps boost our economy. I was delighted to serve their treats for my guests here in Washington."

Klobuchar hosts "Minnesota Morning" every Thursday when the Senate is in session and invites all Minnesotans who are visiting Washington to attend.

For more information on "Minnesota Morning,'' visit klobuchar.senate.gov or call (202) 224-3244.