Michael Mathias Connelly, 20, pleaded guilty in September to a felony first-degree assault charge in the Jan. 27 incident at Vermillion Community College.

Authorities said Connelly attacked his roommate, 21-year-old Mathieu St. Pierre, with a folding knife after being confronted about smoking in the room that they had shared for a week. St. Pierre suffered a 6-inch laceration, requiring 19 stitches, according to court documents.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Gary Pagliaccetti on Monday sentenced Connelly to 86 months in prison.

Prosecutors had asked for a 103-month sentence, while Connelly’s defense attorney argued that he should be placed on probation and serve jail time.

Connelly told officers after the attack that he was upset when St. Pierre started yelling at him and went to bed before deciding to get up and assault him.

“Something just came over me,” he said. “It was like my thought just stopped after something in me made the decision to get up and cut him.”

Connelly said he grabbed St. Pierre by the head and made a swiping motion across the victim’s neck with the knife before a struggle ensued, according to the charges.

St. Pierre told police that he was able to get away after the initial swipe and that Connelly again lunged at him but he was able to grab the knife with his hand. He said the defendant also head-butted him twice.

Connelly reportedly told the victim, “I’m sorry for trying to kill you,” and left the room. Responding officers found him “visibly upset” and crying, and he immediately told them what had happened.

In a written memorandum, defense attorney Lara Whiteside said her client was experiencing severe effects of withdrawal at the time of the attack. She said he had run out of the prescription medication he needs for mental health conditions and did not have enough money to purchase a refill.

Whiteside said Connelly has a history of traumatic injuries, combined with drug addiction. She asked that he be placed on probation and serve an additional year in the St. Louis County Jail, where he has been held since his arrest.

“Addiction and depression are difficult, lifelong battles that often are strengthened by one another,” Whiteside wrote to the judge. “Through his faith, family and drive to be a better person, Mr. Connelly will hopefully discover a structured, disciplined lifestyle that will become a productive substitute for his addiction.”

Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Michelle Anderson asked Pagliaccetti to deny the defense request, urging the judge to sentence Connelly to a maximum guideline term.

While Connelly lacks a prior criminal record, the prosecutor said reports indicate that the defendant has a history of “impulsive, violent behavior.”

“The sentence operates as a deterrent to defendant and society,” Anderson wrote in a letter to the court. “Most significantly, the sentence provides retribution for the victim who did nothing to precipitate the level of violence bestowed upon him.”

Connelly will be required to serve at least two-thirds of the sentence, nearly five years, before he is eligible for release.