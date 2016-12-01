"Right now, Brinkman is an undeveloped park and it's one of the last undeveloped parks we have," said Marcia Larson, Bemidji Parks and Recreation director. "We looked at it originally in 2011 when we did a comprehensive master plan.

"The idea is to make it more of a nature-based park."

The project was brought to the forefront through communications with the residents in nearby neighborhoods and also city organizations.

"This year, we were approached by the local disc golf group looking for another place to have a course and got some calls from the neighborhood about doing other activities out there," Larson said. "Then we did a cleanup after the major storm in the summer and that created more discussion about what we'd like to see. So the Parks and Trails Commission decided the best approach is to develop a plan for this park, that's what this is for."

In its request for bids, the city states Brinkman Park is 46 acres with a diverse landscape, including a river's edge, wetland, forest and open fields. The goal for the city is to retain these qualities while considering elements such as a parking area, establishing a native prairie, a disc golf course, a trail system and adding signage.

"We're looking for a consultant that can look at that natural resource, meet with the neighborhood and the community and develop a plan around what we want the park to look like in the future," Larson said. "This will have a different perspective than other parks, though. It's going to be very-nature-based, a way to connect people to the outdoors."

Moving forward, Larson said the city hopes to start with public meetings after January and finish the master plan process in June, ensuring enough time for the consultants to see the park's vegetation in spring and summer.

The development at Brinkman comes after the city wrapped up a project in fall to create the South Shore Park. Located between the Nymore Boat Access and the Sanford Center, the project features a renovated beach house, a concrete plaza and a footbridge to the beachfront.

In 2017, along with the development at Brinkman, the city also received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources that can be used to install a pavilion and an outdoor classroom at North Country Park, located along 30th Street Northwest.