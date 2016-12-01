Crime report for Nov. 30
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:
DWI
2:48 a.m. A 30-year-old male was arrested for a drug DWI after deputies checked on a suspicious vehicle at the 4200 block of Swiss Lane NW.
Property Damage
4:14 p.m. Deputies received a report of mailbox damage at the 6500 block of New Bass Road NE.
Warrant
3:54 p.m. A 47-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:
Assault
9:32 a.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.
11:34 a.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 5500 block of Bemidji Avenue N.
12:52 p.m. Officers participated in an assault investigation involving juvenile foster children at the 200 block of 29th Street NW.
Assist
2:49 p.m. A 30-year-old male was arrested at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.