    Crime report for Nov. 30

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 3:39 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

    DWI

    2:48 a.m. A 30-year-old male was arrested for a drug DWI after deputies checked on a suspicious vehicle at the 4200 block of Swiss Lane NW.

    Property Damage

    4:14 p.m. Deputies received a report of mailbox damage at the 6500 block of New Bass Road NE.

    Warrant

    3:54 p.m. A 47-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

    Assault

    9:32 a.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

    11:34 a.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 5500 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

    12:52 p.m. Officers participated in an assault investigation involving juvenile foster children at the 200 block of 29th Street NW.

    Assist

    2:49 p.m. A 30-year-old male was arrested at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

