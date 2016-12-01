Crime report for Nov. 30

Property Damage

4:14 p.m. Deputies received a report of mailbox damage at the 6500 block of New Bass Road NE.

Warrant

3:54 p.m. A 47-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assault

9:32 a.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

11:34 a.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 5500 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

12:52 p.m. Officers participated in an assault investigation involving juvenile foster children at the 200 block of 29th Street NW.

Assist

2:49 p.m. A 30-year-old male was arrested at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.