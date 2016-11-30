Documents supplied at a pair of Monday budget forums indicate BSU could spend $2.36 million more than it expects to receive in the 2018 fiscal year, even if state legislators approve all of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System's $143 million "ask" this spring. In that same scenario, NTC would run a $106,000 deficit. Both scenarios assume "flat" enrollment and no change in tuition rates.

BSU staff stressed, however, that those numbers were early projections—a "difference" between projected revenue and expenses rather than a "deficit"—and that they don't intend to operate at a deficit next year.

"The combined budget for BSU and NTC will be balanced for FY18," wrote Scott Faust, the university's director of communications and marketing. "We expect to close that gap through increases in revenue and/or reductions in spending to maintain a balanced budget, without using reserve funds."

"It's a shortfall that we've got to determine how to make up," he added later.

Karen Snorek, the university's vice president for finance and administration who lead each of Monday's forums at both BSU and NTC, said variables like union contract negotiations and a new power balance in the Legislature could change the figures.

"At this time, though, these are truly, truly projections," Snorek explained. "We don't know what the state allocation will look like. We don't know if we'll be allowed to increase tuition. We don't know what the contract settlements are going to be, so there's a lot of 'ifs' right now...The only solid number that's in any of these projections right now is the $143 million ask."

The two schools' receive about a third of their operating revenue from the state through the colleges and universities system. Snorek said she's never seen the Legislature give Minnesota State all the money the system requests and doesn't anticipate the $143 million to be "fully funded."

Tuition rates have been frozen and unfrozen intermittently for the past few years, and the Legislature could authorize a tuition hike in lieu of a larger appropriation.

"It's kind of a push, pull situation," Faust explained. If tuition goes up, he said, lawmakers have tended to dole out less general fund money. "One is compensating for the other, if you will."

Other documents supplied at the forums showed smaller state appropriations paired with small tuition hikes that would still run a deficit.

The largest projected deficit if no expenses or revenue sources change is $3.6 million between both schools, and it assumes a $50 million appropriation from the state to the system, no tuition increases and no enrollment changes.

Bridging the gap

Other documents supplied at the forums indicate that NTC ran a $175,000 deficit in fiscal year 2016 and administrators project a $461,000 deficit this fiscal year. BSU's 2016 fiscal year ended with a $1.7 million deficit, but staff expect to see a $86,000 surplus this fiscal year. The schools' fiscal years are July 1 through June 30.

Snorek said Minnesota State leaders have charged NTC to break even this fiscal year. Faust said administrators there have shifted some spring semester classes from part-time to full-time faculty members and consolidated some class' sections that meet at similar times.

Paula Langteau, the technical college's dean, said the school will need to "shrink" at first so it can focus on key programs and free up money to reinvest in itself.

"We are doing cutting. You've experienced that," Langteau told NTC staffers at the forum there Monday. Three NTC employees received "unpaid leave of absence" notices this fall. The notices don't necessarily mean the employee has lost their job, and Faust said no NTC employees have been laid off. Those that did receive the notices, however, would be "vulnerable," he said.

"It's not at all clear that those leaves will be necessary," Faust said. "It will be determined based on program enrollment."

At BSU, staff reduced expenses after one employee left for a new job and another retired. The vacant positions' responsibilities were absorbed by remaining staff.

Faust said discussions about further potential cuts will be held in the coming months.

Snorek cautioned that cutting staff or programs can have a "double effect" on the technical college's budget.

"We lay people off on the bottom line, and then you've gotta change your enrollment on the top line because you've lost that program that the faculty member might've been teaching," Snorek said. "We have to spend a few dollars. We also have to find revenue."

That revenue could come from new NTC students, retaining current students or applying for grants, she added.

'We have to get people in the door'

Faith Hensrud, BSU and NTC president, said administrators need to attract more students to the technical college. "I come from a distance education background. Distance is not the solution for this institution. We have got to get people in the door," Hensrud said, adding that two-thirds of the technical college's students are younger than 30. "They need to have something much more engaging than sitting online and completing a class."

Faust and other employees are set to form an "enrollment management team" at NTC, where they will work to bring in new students and retain existing students. BSU has had a similar team for the past few years.

Hensrud also encouraged NTC employees to speak positively about the school.

"What any one of us says holds a lot of weight," Hensrud said. "If we're saying, 'Oh my goodness, we have financial problems' and, 'Oh, did you hear we have to lay off some people,' the word spreads in a very negative way that that institution is closing. That's been said before. We are not closing this institution. We are going to figure this out together and we're going to get it turned around."

Faust said there are no more budget forums scheduled, but more could be held as technical college and university staff hear updates from the Legislature or make further budgeting decisions.

The regular legislative session is scheduled to end in May. BSU and NTC's president typically sets the schools' final budgets for the upcoming fiscal year in June.