Crime report for Nov. 28

Assist

7:18 p.m. A 36-year-old male with a felony warrant was arrested at the 51200 block of Wildwood after fleeing from a vehicle and being tracked by a K-9.

Medical

10:21 a.m. Deputies received a report of a female cutting herself with broken glass on Birchview Drive NE.

Theft

4:02 a.m. Deputies received a report of a gas drive-off from the 2400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

4:14 p.m. Deputies received a report of a vehicle theft that occurred on Nov. 24.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Assault

11:10 a.m. A juvenile was cited after officers responded to a report of an assault at the 3700 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

Sex Crimes

11:33 p.m. A 20-year-old male was arrested after officers received a report of a sexual assault at the 1700 block of Birchmont Drive NE.

Violations/Court Orders

4:30 p.m. An adult male was arrested for a probation violation at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue SW.