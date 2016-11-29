Search
    Crime report for Nov. 28

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 3:58 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:

    Assist

    7:18 p.m. A 36-year-old male with a felony warrant was arrested at the 51200 block of Wildwood after fleeing from a vehicle and being tracked by a K-9.

    Medical

    10:21 a.m. Deputies received a report of a female cutting herself with broken glass on Birchview Drive NE.

    Theft

    4:02 a.m. Deputies received a report of a gas drive-off from the 2400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    4:14 p.m. Deputies received a report of a vehicle theft that occurred on Nov. 24.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

    Assault

    11:10 a.m. A juvenile was cited after officers responded to a report of an assault at the 3700 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

    Sex Crimes

    11:33 p.m. A 20-year-old male was arrested after officers received a report of a sexual assault at the 1700 block of Birchmont Drive NE.

    Violations/Court Orders

    4:30 p.m. An adult male was arrested for a probation violation at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue SW.

