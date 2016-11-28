Laituri named this year's Sankta Lucia

Laituri began attending and participating in the Sankta Lucia Fest at age 4, a release said. Her paternal great-grandparents were Swedish immigrants to America and settled in Two Harbors, Minn.

Laituri is on the BHS girls golf team and plays clarinet in the symphonic winds band. She has earned academic letters the past two years and is also enrolled in classes at BSU through the Post Secondary Enrollment Options.

She is a two-year representative on the Student Council and is a member of Interact Club, an organization that fosters responsible citizenship and promotes international understanding and peace, the release said. She also serves on the board of the Bemidji American Swedish Institute.

Laituri attended Concordia Language Villages Swedish camp, Sjolunden, for three summers with scholarship aid from the Bemidji American Swedish Institute.

She will preside over the 41st annual Sankta Lucia Fest, which will be held Dec. 13 at the Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave.S.

Doors will open at 5:30 a.m. for a early morning smorgasbord breakfast. The program will begin at 6 a.m. with the procession of Lucia and her attendants. Cost is $25 for adults, $8 for youth between 6 and 12 years of age and free for children younger than 5. Tickets, which must be purchased by Dec. 6, are available at Ken K. Thompson Jewelry and Lueken's Village Foods North.