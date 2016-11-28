Crime report for Nov. 23-27

2:27 a.m. Friday. An 18-year-old female was arrested for domestic assault at the 5600 block of Alps Court NW.

3:32 p.m. Sunday. Deputies received a report of an assault at the 1200 block of Little Norway Avenue SE.

9:01 p.m. Deputies took a report of an assault at the 3800 block of Whispering Meadows Court NW.

Assist

7:04 a.m. Thursday. A 33-year-old female was arrested on Highway 2 E.

3:36 p.m. Saturday. A 28-year-old female and a 30-year-old male were arrested at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

9:12 p.m. Saturday. A 36-year-old individual was arrested at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Burglary

4:14 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was arrested for first-degree burglary after deputies responded to a burglary report in Cass Lake.

Property Damage

3 p.m. Sunday. Deputies received a report of a mailbox damaged by fireworks at the 23000 block of Irvine Avenue NW.

Sex Crimes

8:59 a.m. Sunday. Deputies received a report of the repeated molestation of a child by a family member in Bemidji.

Theft

7:22 a.m. Saturday. Deputies received a report of a purse stolen from a vehicle at the 200 block of Frontage Road. Credit cards were used to make several purchases.

Warrant

9:14 p.m. Saturday. A 38-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 29000 block of Cass River Road SE.

10:27 p.m. Saturday. A 20-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.

9:47 p.m. Sunday. A 25-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and giving a false name after deputies responded to a report of two juveniles threatening to run away and stopped the male, who was leaving the scene in a car.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday-Sunday:

Assault

4:24 p.m. Wednesday. A 40-year-old male was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order at the 2800 block of Lake Avenue NE.

3:51 p.m. Thursday. A 36-year-old male was arrested after officers received a report of an assault in the city of Bemidji.

9:20 a.m. Saturday. Two individuals were cited for fighting at the jail.

9:18 p.m. Saturday. A 46-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault and for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order at the 500 block of 4th Street NW.

Burglary

9:31 p.m. Wednesday. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 900 block of 30th Street NW.

Disorderly Conduct

12:49 p.m. Saturday. A 27-year-old male was arrested for urinating in public after an officer responded to the area of 2nd Street NW and Bemidji Avenue N.

Theft

5:59 p.m. Wednesday. A 28-year-old female and a 33-year-old female were arrested for numerous charges after officers responded to a report of two adult female shoplifters at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

10:10 p.m. Thursday. Officers received a report that two unknown suspects at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW pushed a shopping cart full of merchandise out to a car and left without payment.

4:48 p.m. Saturday. A 28-year-old male shoplifter and a 31-year-old female shoplifter were arrested at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW. One of the individuals was arrested on a warrant.

Warrant

9:06 a.m. Wednesday. A 30-year-old female, 48-year-old female and a 57-year-old male were arrested for various charges at the 1000 block of Washington Avenue S after officers assisted a task force with a search warrant.

9:07 a.m. Wednesday. A 26-year-old male was arrested after turning himself in on a felony warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

3:03 p.m. Wednesday. A 31-year-old male was arrested for a warrant during a removal at the 2300 block of Calihan Avenue NE.

9:18 p.m. Wednesday. A 24-year-old individual was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop at the 2800 block of Pine Ridge Avenue NW.

12:36 a.m. Saturday. A juvenile female was arrested on an active warrant during a traffic stop at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive SE and 1st Street E.

2:27 a.m. Saturday. A 20-year-old individual and a 23-year-old male were arrested for warrants during a traffic stop at the intersection of 16th Street NW and Irvine Avenue NW.

3:20 a.m. Saturday. A 25-year-old male was arrested for confirmed warrants during a traffic stop at the 2400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

7:14 p.m. Sunday. A 25-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.