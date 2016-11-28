Nathan Daniel Jackson, 39, the foster father to 2-year-old Kira Friedman at the time of her drowning death June 5, is now set to appear in court Jan. 17 for a contested omnibus hearing. This is the fourth time Jackson's omnibus hearing has been pushed to a later date.

During a contested omnibus hearing, a judge determines whether there is enough evidence for probable cause; law enforcement officials often testify. If the judge decides the evidence is sufficient for probable cause, the case can move forward. If there is not enough evidence, the case may be dismissed.

Jackson's lawyer, Heather Labat, said she was not sure what motions she will file prior to the January hearing.

Jackson was arrested June 5 after the Bemidji Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive child at a residence at the 700 block of Lake Avenue Southeast, according to a criminal complaint against Jackson.

Jackson told police he had put Friedman in the shower and left her alone to make toast. When he came back to check on her, he found her in a water-filled laundry tote—which turned out to be an 18-gallon Rubbermaid tub without holes—that had also been in the shower, according to court documents.

Jackson then dressed the child and put her to bed, according to search warrant affidavits. Those affidavits also reported that when law enforcement found Friedman's body, she had several areas of bruising and superficial lacerations around her head and body, as well as a pink fluid draining from her nose.

Jackson has been held in the Beltrami County Jail since his arrest.