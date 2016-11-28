Weekend searches reveal no sign of missing teen

Police worked with Valley Water Rescue of Moorhead, Minn., on Friday to search the south shoreline of Lake Bemidji and the east side of Lake Irvine with a K-9. On Sunday, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office used sonar to search the bottoms of both lakes, the release said.

Police and family members have been searching for Jourdain for weeks. Multiple law enforcement agencies have used dogs, helicopters and boats in the search and have knocked on doors in the Nymore area where the teen was last seen, the release said.

Previous searches have covered all of Nymore, large portions of Bemidji and areas along U.S. Highway 71, Roosevelt Road, U.S. Highway 2 and Power Dam Road.

Jourdain is described as a 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound Native American male with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans. If you have had contact with Jourdain or know his current whereabouts, police ask that you contact the law enforcement center at (218) 333-9111.