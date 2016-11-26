Search
    COMMUNITY: 12 years of turkey trotting

    By Matthew Liedke Today at 2:59 p.m.
    Runners take off from the starting line Saturday during the 12th annual Turkey Trot, supporting the BSU Track and Field and Cross Country teams in the process. The 5K fun run was followed up with slices of pumpkin pie for the participants. (Matthew Liedke | Bemidji Pioneer)

    BEMIDJI—The festive atmosphere in Bemidji that started with Thanksgiving continued Saturday with the annual Turkey Trot 5K run at BSU.

    Gathering outside the Gillett Wellness Center, more than 75 people of all ages ran in an event described as being more about having fun than being competitive.

    "The best part is seeing the camaraderie. Runners area group of people that just enjoy each other's company," said Craig Hougen, event organizer and retired BSU Track and Field coach.

    The Turkey Trot originated as a fundraiser to save the men's Track program and has carried on in the years since as a tradition, Hougen said. Following the race, participants were meet at the Gillett Wellness Center for slices of pumpkin pie donated by Raphael's Bakery.

    Matthew Liedke

    Matthew Liedke is the city, county and state government reporter for the Bemidji Pioneer. He also covers business, politics and financial news.

    mliedke@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9791
