COMMUNITY: 12 years of turkey trotting

Gathering outside the Gillett Wellness Center, more than 75 people of all ages ran in an event described as being more about having fun than being competitive.

"The best part is seeing the camaraderie. Runners area group of people that just enjoy each other's company," said Craig Hougen, event organizer and retired BSU Track and Field coach.

The Turkey Trot originated as a fundraiser to save the men's Track program and has carried on in the years since as a tradition, Hougen said. Following the race, participants were meet at the Gillett Wellness Center for slices of pumpkin pie donated by Raphael's Bakery.