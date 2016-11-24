This year's Thanksgiving Community Meal—now entering its 37th year—was expected to feed more than 600 people, according to Marcine Plemel, co-chair of the committee that organizes the meal.

Though volunteers began cooking the food—turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes with gravy—Plemel and the seven-person committee have been preparing for the event since April. The meal's location changes each year, rotating through the eight different churches involved in the annual event.

"It's a big effort," Plemel said. "We couldn't do it without the help of multiple churches. It's a community effort."

In addition to serving people able to attend the meal, some volunteers arrived at the church at 8 a.m. Thursday to deliver food to those who are homebound.

"We have...a tray and try to make it as much like having it at the meal itself," Plemel said. "Everything that we usually eat here, but it's brought to their home."

Not everyone came for the food, however. Kevin Johnson, who has volunteered at the community meal for six years, said that while he occasionally sneaks a bit of food from the trays, he's really there to help others.

"Feels good to help out...just being of use to everybody," said Johnson, who spent his four-hour shift washing dishes and heating food. "We're helping people, you know, that's good enough for me."

Joel Britt, a member of the Christian Motorcyclists Association who has volunteered at the meal since 2005, said he enjoys the sense of togetherness the event brings.

"The word 'community' is what it means to me," Britt said. "It's community, people coming together and enjoying each other's company. And on a special day like Thanksgiving it's just to be thankful for what we have."

This year marks 14-year-old Melanie Richards' first Community Meal as a guest. Richards and her family volunteered at the meal for many years; this year, however, the family elected to enjoy their turkey and pie in Calvary's dining room.

Richards said she enjoyed the chance to talk with other guests.

"All of the people are really nice and there's a lot of people that I know that are volunteering," Richards said. "It allows people to get out there and talk."