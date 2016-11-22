Crime report for Nov. 21

10:49 a.m. Deputies received a report of damage to a mailbox by fireworks at the 2400 block of Tyler Avenue SE.

Juvenile/Status Crimes

10:58 p.m. Deputies received a report of a juvenile female runaway in the city of Bemidji.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Warrant

6:02 a.m. A 31-year-old female was arrested after turning herself in on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

2:51 p.m. A juvenile was arrested for a warrant at the 2900 block of Division Street W.