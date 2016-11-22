Search
    Crime report for Nov. 21

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 12:32 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:

    Property Damage

    10:49 a.m. Deputies received a report of damage to a mailbox by fireworks at the 2400 block of Tyler Avenue SE.

    Juvenile/Status Crimes

    10:58 p.m. Deputies received a report of a juvenile female runaway in the city of Bemidji.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

    Warrant

    6:02 a.m. A 31-year-old female was arrested after turning herself in on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

    2:51 p.m. A juvenile was arrested for a warrant at the 2900 block of Division Street W.

