UPDATED: Albrecht earns third term as Bemidji mayor

"I'm excited and honored that the people of Bemidji have re-elected me and I'm looking forward to serving another term for them," said the 61-year-old Albrecht, who won her first term in 2012 and was first re-elected in 2014.

A regional director of the northwest region for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Albrecht said her next term will be one that continues the progress that has been made on multiple topics in the city.

"I'm looking to build on the success we've been having in Bemidji with matters such as development and construction projects and also continuing to address race relations," Albrecht said. "I feel there's more work to be done there."

Additionally, Albrecht said the Sanford Center will continue to be a major issue for the community moving forward.

"It's a positive for the city because it brings $24 million annually through economic impacts, but it needs a lot of attention," Albrecht said. "We need to pay a lot of attention to that, and I know in this next year, we'll be paying close attention to the operations and helping to make it successful."

By coming ahead in the vote totals, Albrecht cut off an opportunity for Lehmann to become Bemidji's mayor again after six years. The retired 58-year-old had held the position from 2000-2010 after serving on the City Council from 1995-1999.

"No matter what, it's a disappointment, but it's what the voters wanted. They made the decision and I wish Rita well and the council well," said Lehmann on the outcome. "I hope things go in the right direction for the city and that they get the Sanford Center straightened out. In the end, you have to move on with life. The sun came up today in spite of the results last night, so life goes on."