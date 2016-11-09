In total, Trump finished ahead of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Beltrami County with a 10,783-8,688 vote. The result was an opposite of four years ago, when President Barack Obama carried Beltrami County, edging Republican Mitt Romney 11,818-9,637.

As the results trickled in Tuesday, Trump's lead appeared overwhelming in some precincts and razor thin in others. While the only tie of the night came from Sugar Bush Township, with both candidates landing 42 votes, many of the closest results came from the city of Bemidji.

In the following precincts, the vote gap was consistently less than 30:

• Clinton won Ward 1 523-502.

• Clinton won Ward 2 593-566.

• Clinton won Ward 4 553-524.

• Trump won Ward 5 676-658.

Outside of Bemidji, Trump had much more decisive victories, including taking all 27 votes in O'Brien Township and winning Shooks Township 90-4. Trump also picked up large vote amounts in Bemidji Township with 834 and 628 in Grant Valley Township.

Clinton also had some decisive wins in the county Tuesday, finishing ahead 528-14 in Red Lake and 407-12 in Redby.

Ultimately, those votes for Clinton along with others were enough to help her win Minnesota, defeating Trump in the state 1,363,889-1,321,215. However, Trump finished ahead nationally, winning the majority of electoral votes.

While the Democratic and Republican candidates took the most votes in Minnesota, though, third party candidates also managed to earn some support in the state.

Finishing with 112,783 was Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson, ahead of Jill Stein of the Green party with 36,922. In Beltrami County, Johnson earned 780 votes while Stein won 420.

For Beltrami County Auditor JoDee Treat, the amount of votes coming in for all of the candidates in Beltrami County meant a late night for the staff.

"There was a lot of turnout this year. we also had a lot of absentee voters. This election brought out a lot of people who had never voted before, too. We had many new registrants," Treat said. "We uploaded the last results at about 2 a.m. and after that it was just putting away machines."

According to Treat, most presidential elections finish with late night voting, especially because mail in ballots aren't counted until the polls close.

"That's a difference between Beltrami County and some other counties, we have a lot of mail ballots that we have to process," Treat said. "Everything last night went smoothly, though. It's a tedious process and we wanted to make sure we get it right."

Hubbard County also went with the billionaire businessman—Trump earned 7,269 votes to Clinton's 3,432 votes. Cass County voters also chose Trump with 9,982 votes to Clinton's 4,949 votes.

Party Responses

Keeping a close eye on those ballot results late Tuesday night were the local chapters of the Republicans and the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

For the GOP, the final results from the county and across the country were somewhat expected headed into Election Day.

"Those are some pretty good numbers. People were looking for a change and they're getting involved in politics," said Beltrami County Republicans Chair Rich Siegert. "When you look at all the Trump signs there were and the support people were bringing in, it was unbelievable."

While Siegert said voters went to the polls looking for a change, he added that the amount of turnout was helped by the people who donated their time to the campaign.

"There were some great volunteers that we had," Siegert said. "We had volunteers at our office, putting up signs, going out to places and making phone calls. It was an amazing amount of help and I have to thank them quite a bit."

On the other side of the political spectrum, the state's Democratic party is hoping for better luck next time.

"We're disappointed of course," Beltrami County DFL Chair Steve Nelson said. "But, we'll go and look toward 2018 next for the governor's race and see where we go from there."