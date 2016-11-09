GOP keeps House 2A, 2B

Voters overwhelmingly selected newcomer Matt Grossell, a 50-year-old retired Clearwater County sheriff's deputy and three-term Rep. Steve Green over DFL candidates Jerald "Jerry" Loud and Bryan Klabunde, respectively, Tuesday.

Grossell received 12,387 votes to Loud's 6,925 in House 2A, and Green received 11,906 votes to Klabunde's 7,619 in House 2B. The secretary of state's website says there were 44,700 people registered to vote across both districts at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

'A lot of work'

Grossell said he's happy he won.

"A lot of hard work went into our campaign," he said. "A lot of good people volunteered their time."

After a series of orientations and caucus meetings, Grossell said his top priority will be "pro-life" initiatives—"that's going to be one of the things that I want to jump on first"—and a bonding and tax bill.

Loud did not immediately return a request for comment.

Grossell and Loud took their shots at the House seat after incumbent Dave Hancock, R-Bemidji, announced he would not to run for another term there.

Grossell said he'd plan to work on multiple priorities in St. Paul, such as cutting taxes; reducing regulations for farmers and local businesses; and improving and encouraging local education, public safety as well as jobs and industries.

Loud, 54, is the director of Oshkiimaajitahdah, which provides assistance to families for the Red Lake Nation. His campaign prioritized passing a bonding bill and a transportation bill.

Another term for Green

Green said he was happy and humbled to win another term in the House.

A self employed contractor from Fosston, he ran his campaign with a focus on the MNsure program and property taxes. He said the statewide healthcare marketplace needs to be repealed.

"We need to go back and do what we should have done in the first place, which is lowering the cost through medical savings accounts, allowing purchases across state lines to open competition and work toward tort reform," Green said at an October TV debate.

"I really hope we can get something done with MNsure," he said the day after the general election. He said there are approximately 100,000 Minnesotans who will go without healthcare coverage.

Green said his third term will include an effort to lower taxes across the board in order to help small businesses in the state.

Klabunde said it was "tough" to see that he had lost because he had spent the past two years of his life working towards the House seat and felt he had a lot of good ideas for the district. Post-election, Klabunde said he plans to "decompress."

He added that he hopes the state- and nationwide election results—after which GOP lawmakers held majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate, as well as all both congressional houses and the Oval Office—don't discourage future potential candidates.

"We need strong leadership on both sides of the aisle," Kladune said. "If we get a one-party state it's not going to look good."