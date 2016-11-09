Crime report for Nov. 8

DWI

1:04 a.m. A 23-year-old female, a 29-year-old female and a 52-year-old female were arrested for various charges including DWI and outstanding warrants during a traffic stop at the intersection of Sweet Sap Road NW and Highway 89 NW.

Violations/Court Orders

8:14 p.m. A 20-year-old female was arrested for violating the terms of her probation at the 13100 block of Power Dam Road NE.

Warrant

10:51 p.m. A 41-year-old male was arrested on a warrant in the city of Bemidji.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Pursuit

9:41 p.m. A 51-year-old female was placed on a 72-hour hold at an emergency room after a pursuit on 12th Street NW.

Violations/Court Orders

8:41 a.m. A 27-year-old female was arrested for a probation violation at the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.