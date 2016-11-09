Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Crime report for Nov. 8

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 12:29 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Accident

    3:09 p.m. Deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with an accident resulting in injuries on U.S. Highway 2 W.

    DWI

    1:04 a.m. A 23-year-old female, a 29-year-old female and a 52-year-old female were arrested for various charges including DWI and outstanding warrants during a traffic stop at the intersection of Sweet Sap Road NW and Highway 89 NW.

    Violations/Court Orders

    8:14 p.m. A 20-year-old female was arrested for violating the terms of her probation at the 13100 block of Power Dam Road NE.

    Warrant

    10:51 p.m. A 41-year-old male was arrested on a warrant in the city of Bemidji.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Pursuit

    9:41 p.m. A 51-year-old female was placed on a 72-hour hold at an emergency room after a pursuit on 12th Street NW.

    Violations/Court Orders

    8:41 a.m. A 27-year-old female was arrested for a probation violation at the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrimecrime reportBemidjibemidji police departmentBeltrami Countybeltrami county sheriff's office
    Advertisement
    randomness