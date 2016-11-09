UPDATED: Sumner re-elected to Beltrami County Commission

With all 26 precincts in district reporting, Sumner defeated challenger Vince Gross by the vote totals of 1,880 to 1,295.

Road quality in Beltrami County was a big topic for both candidates running to represent its fourth district this year.

Gross, 60, a Hines resident and retired Minnesota Department of Transportation employee, has said the government has let roads in the northern section of the county fall into disrepair and needs to be addressed.

Sumner, 32, meanwhile, has said a comprehensive infrastructure plan is needed at the state level to provide more dollars toward county road construction.

Along with road work, Sumner said that supporting and improving the capabilities of the county's Health and Human Services Department would be a point of emphasis in a potential second term.

During an October candidates forum, Sumner said by working well with the Health and Human Services Department and building other partnerships, the county can have success in decreasing the jail population by aiding those who may be suffering from substance abuse or a mental health crisis.

For Gross, a second goal was to prevent more raises to the county's tax levy, which have increased the last few years.

"The levy taxes are the No. 2 priority," Gross said. "We can't have them going crazy like they've been doing."

Sumner is a graduate of Red Lake High School and studied at Northwest Technical College; Gross studied heavy machinery at Staples Technical College, now Central Lakes College.