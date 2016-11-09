UPDATED: Green defeats Klabunde in House District 2B

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website, Green totaled 11,898 votes to Klabunde’s 7,612.

A self employed contractor from Fosston, Green ran his campaign these past few months with a focus on work related to the MNsure program and property taxes.

"MNsure needs to be repealed and then we need to go back and do what we should have done in the first place, which is lowering the cost through medical savings accounts, allowing purchases across state lines to open competition and work toward tort reform," Green said at an October TV debate.

Meanwhile on taxes, Green said his third term will include an effort to lower taxes across the board in order to help small businesses in the state.

In the weeks leading to Election Day, Klabunde, a farmer from Waubun, said education would have been a key priority if he had won. According to his website, Klabunde said he wanted lawmakers to put students first in legislation and if elected, he would have worked toward achieving “equity of educational opportunity.”

Additionally, Klabunde said he would have supported legislation that routes pipelines to alternative, less environmentally sensitive areas.